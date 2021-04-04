“I know I’m going to be out of the lineup at some point”: Lakers veteran Marc Gasol vents out his frustrations talking about his importance on the team | The SportsRush

LATEST

"I know I'm going to be out of the lineup at some point": Lakers veteran Marc Gasol vents out his frustrations talking about his importance on the team
Entering the 2020-2021 season, the Los Angeles Lakers looked like the strong contenders to win the championship. Backed by the leadership of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the team were the favorites to win their second consecutive titles.

Despite already having a strong team, the Lakers, even more, solidified their bench by signing Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol. Gasol was supposed to be the starting center at the time.

The Lakers have now signed star Andre Drummond, seeing the “superteam” the Brooklyn Nets has created. With this move, the Lakers now have Drummond, Harrell as well as Gasol to play the center position. This will see a dip in minutes for the Spanish.

Recently, after the Lakers win against the Kings, Marc expresses his emotions, venting out all his frustrations. He stated how he hasn’t enjoyed his time in Los Angeles and also spoke about his importance on the team. Gasol stated:

“I think there’s an ‘if’ — ‘if’ they need you. And it’s a big ‘if’. You’re not Plan A right now. You’re Plan C, D. … You have to accept it because that’s your job. And that’s what you sign up to do. It’s never easy to accept that.”

“Despite everything, I’m committed to this team”: Marc Gasol

With the season approaching its end, and LBJ as well as Davis sidelined with injuries, Gasol will have to rise up and act as a leader of the team. He’ll have to help in securing wins and being in a good position in the standings until his leaders return.

Despite everything, the 6-foot-11 Gasol made it clear that he would help his team with anything they need. Also adding, how he wasn’t going to change his mind anytime soon.

“Things can change quickly in the NBA, just as they have changed for me. But, I’m committed to this team. It’s a hard pill to swallow because I know I’m going to be out of the lineup at some point.”

“It’s never easy on a player. As a basketball player, you want to play. You want to contribute, especially when you made that commitment for that reason. But, we’ll see.”

What is in Gasol’s future cannot be spoken about at the present. Currently, he has to be eyeing his second championship and figuring what’s the best way possible for him to help the team. Whether he is on the court or off the court, Marc Gasol’s experience is definitely a huge asset for the Lakers.

