“I know this is a tough spot, Alex Caruso”: Richard Jefferson taunts the Lakers guard to make the Lakers disappear to defeat the Heat from the Latron James Fade. sport

‘This is a tough place’: Richard Jefferson trolls Lakers patron Alex Caruso with the help of LeBron James to make the game-tempering jumper disappear.

The last few matches have been tough for the defending champions. Anthony Davis has been out of action for a minimum of 4 weeks with a return date after All-Star weekend.

On Saturday night, the Lakers suffered a tough defeat against the Jimmy Butler-led Miami Heat. With a score of 96–94, Alex Caruso had about 2 seconds to shot the ball in the buzzer and send the game into overtime or win it.

The 6-foot-4 Caruso missed the shot at the buzzer and immediately showed a disappointed face. To that end, LeBron’s former teammate Richard Jefferson trolled Caruso with an Instagram post stating:

“It’s a dark and lonely place when you miss the winner of the game.”

‘I was maybe a bit cautious’: Alex Caruso tells the last play against the Heat

This is a tough shot for anyone for such a short time. This is the more pressing shot when you know that King James has passed you to shoot the last possession of the intense match. After the defeat, Alex Caruso gave his thoughts on the final play:

“I brought it down (the ball). Three guys on the left, saw Bron on the right. Tried to set it up, go left and give it to (James) and get out of my way. I think I made a mistake. Instead of cutting off the opposite side, he made the right play and was attacked by two men. “

He said, “I was probably a little caught guard because I expected them to stay with me and go with Bron one by one.” So it took me a while to get ready and then just missed a shot. “

Heat survives to defeat The Lakers: pic.twitter.com/wFa7oCsGHf – ESPN (@espn) February 21, 2021

The Lakers have admitted that they are putting too much on Lebron James’ shoulders in Eddie’s absence. Lebron James has adopted this as another challenge for the 36-year-old.

Playing in the tough Western Conference, the Lakers are ranked second in the NBA. The defending NBA Champs have a 22-9 record, behind only the red hot Utah Jazz.