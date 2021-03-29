“I love the challenge”- Lewis Hamilton on his hard-earned victory in Bahrain | The SportsRush

“I love the challenge”- Lewis Hamilton posts about his dramatic victory in Bahrain, as off-track overtake propels Max Verstappen to yield.

Formula 1 season is back with a bang; the first race of the season couldn’t have been better, as the fight for the win was on till the last straight of the race.

Lewis Hamilton, an underdog for this race against Max Verstappen, managed to bag a victory and give a crucial lead of 13 points to his side.

Hamilton, delighted with his win, posted his reaction on his social media handle and welcomed the new season with open arms as he claims that he loves this sport.

“I love the challenge. I love this sport. What a way to start the season today is a reminder that through harnessing and channelling our collective power, we can accomplish great things. It’s great to be back,” he wrote on Twitter.

A dramatic fight for the title

If not anything, this race has at least proved that Mercedes would not be having it easy against Red Bull, and if every race of the season goes down to similar battles, it would be exciting.

If not Hamilton Vs Nico Rosberg, a fight like Hamilton Vs Sebastian Vettel is definitely on the cards. So, from hereon, it wouldn’t be wrong to remain optimistic about the rest of the season.

Not to forget how brilliantly Sergio Perez recovered himself from the initial debacle and finished P5 by the end of the race, a result Red Bull would gladly accept.