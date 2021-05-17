I love you Boss JaBir FS Part 2

I love you Boss Part 2

Pooja and others were in the conference hall.

Suddenly a video was played on screen.Pooja and Anupam Chopra were shocked.

It was shown that Anupam Chopra was tearing the fashion show dresses.All were shocked.Anupam was sweating.Pooja stared at him angrily.

Anupam:I…

Pooja slapped him:How dare you cheat me behind me?You did this cheap act and put the blame on the innocent Kabir?

Kabir came in.

Pooja: Kabir!

Kabir:Sorry for coming here without your permission.But I wanted to bring out the ugly truth that it’s your most trustworthy assistant Chopraji who betrayed you.



Pooja:Why did you do this Chopraji?

He was silent.

Kabir:I will tell you.He was the spy appointed by your rival Akarsh.You were searching for the spy who leaks information from your company.Right?It’s none other than Chopraji.He spoiled the dresses for Akarsh as he promised him double money.Right Chopraji?



Pooja was shocked.

Pooja:You cheat!

Pooja rang up the cops and got him arrested.Akarsh was also arrested.

Pooja:I am sorry Kabir.I misunderstood you.I suspected your loyalty.Please join my company back.



Kabir: Ok Ma’am.

Pooja smiled.

Kabir:But this is the last time.I will not bear more insult.

Pooja:Ok.I promise.

Kabir smiled.

Kabir:We will do the fashion show on the day we planned.

Pooja:But how is it possible as the dresses are spoiled?



Kabir:That day do you know why i entered the room?It was to keep spare dresses.I had arranged the same type of dresses.Chopra was unaware of it as I had hidden them.So he could not spoil it.So the models can wear those dresses for the fashion show.

Pooja was surprised.

Pooja:You are so clever Kabir.You are like a genius business man.I really appreciate you.

Kabir smiled:Thank you Ma’am.

Kabir and Pooja were watching their fashion show.



Pooja looked at Kabir and said in her mind:The truth is that it’s because of Kabir that this fashion show is doing so well.



The fashion how went well.In that happiness Pooja decided to throw a party.

Pooja:Kabir…arrange the party in a grand manner.All the workers..all my employees should have grand feast in the five star restaurant.

Kabir:Sure Ma’am.

Kabir arranged the party.Pooja came wearing an orange strapless gown.Kabir was lost in her beauty.



Kabir:How is the decoration Ma’am?I hope I did not disappoint you.

Pooja:It looks so ravishing.Well done Kabir.I am impressed.



She extended her hand towards him.



For a moment he was numb.Then he held her hand.They shook hands.



He got goosebumps when Pooja’s hand touched his.His hands shivered as an electric current passed through his body because of Pooja’s touch..

Pooja:What happened Kabir?Why are you shivering?

Kabir was embarrassed.

Kabir smiled slightly:Nothing Ma’am.



Pooja:Ok.

The food was served.Some workers were making sounds while eating with spoon and fork.Some were eating with hands.Pooja got irritated.

Pooja:Please stop making noise.Can’t you eat properly?It’s only a spoon and fork.

They all became dull.

Kabir:Ma’am..we are not rich like you.We are poor.I am an orphan who is brought up in an orphanage.We are have not gone to a five star hotel before.So we don’t know how to eat like a sophisticated person.Please understand.

Pooja:Ok..do whatever you guys want.But i can’t tolerate all this.So I will eat in a separate room.



Pooja went out.All became dull.She sat in the VIP room to have food.

After few days…

Kabir Pooja were in the lift.Suddenly the light went off and the lift got stuck up.Pooja got scared and moved closer to Kabir closing her eyes.



Kabir looked at her.She looked innocent like a kid.He could feel her breath.Their closeness was affecting him.In fear Pooja fainted.Kabir was shocked.

Kabir: Pooja?

He carried her in his arms.

Kabir got worried for Pooja.

Kabir:Pooja..open your eyes.

She was not responding.



Luckily the lights went on and the lift started working.

Kabir took Pooja to her apartment.As the servant opened the door he went inside carrying her and placed her on the bed.He sprinkled water on her face.She opened her face.Seeing Kabir near by she got up.

Kabir kept his hand on her lap:Relax…you are safe.You had fainted.That’s why i brought you home.



Pooja:Thanks.I got scared of darkness.Since childhood I am scared of darkness.

Kabir:It’s ok.Now let me go.



Pooja:Ok.

Kabir walked off.

Another day…

Kabir Pooja went to a remote area for their project.

Pooja was walking fast.

Kabir:Ma’am..walk slowly.This area is slippery.

Pooja:Hey…don’t order me what i have to do and what I should not do.I will do as i please.Understand?



Kabir was silent.

As they walked Kabir slipped and fell down.

Pooja smirked at him:You were giving me lecture and you yourself fell down.I am Pooja Sharma.I will not fall down.

She walked a step forward and fell down.Kabir controlled his laughter.Pooja was embarrassed.Kabir stood up.He extended his hand towards her:Come.

Pooja:I don’t need your help.I will get up on my own.



She tried to get up,but she was slipping down.

Kabir extended his hand towards her again.Slowly Pooja held his hand.

He pulled her up.



Pooja left his hand and walked forward.

Kabir thought:Arrogant girl.Can’t even say thank you to me.

Slowly Pooja turned back and looked at him:Thanks.

His face blossomed.

They both opened the tap near by and washed off the mud from their body.

In the office…

Pooja was climbing steps.She slipped

and was about to fall down.

Kabir saw it



and ran towards her and covered her head so that her head does not hit the floor



while his one hand was on her waist not letting her body to fall down.

Pooja looked at him emotionally:Thank you very much Kabir.You really saved me.

Kabir thought:I thought I lost my life.Why i care for her so much?

At home…

Pooja and Kabir were thinking of each other.Pooja thought of how Kabir helped her many times.

Kabir blushed.

Kabir:I am really falling for her.I know that I can never get her as our status is different.She is my high class Boss.



But still i will love her secretly.

Pooja smiled:Kabir is the man for me.Only he can be my man.

Pooja dialed Kabir’s number.



Kabir was surprised.

He picked up the phone:Yes Ma’am.

Pooja:Tomorrow morning 8 a.m come to my apartment.

Kabir:What’s the matter Ma’am?

Pooja disconnected the call with a smirk on her face.

Kabir:She is so strange.

The next day…

Pooja called Kabir to her apartment.

Kabir:Why did you call me Ma’am?

Pooja:It’s something personal.That’s why i called you to my apartment.

Kabir: Personal?



Pooja:Yes.Kabir…will you marry me?

Kabir could not believe his ears.

Kabir:What Ma’am?

Pooja smirked:Will you marry me Kabir?



Kabir was surprised.

He thought:It was my dream to make her mine as I love her.But I thought that this dream would remain unfulfilled.But she proposed to me?Is it real?How did this miracle happen?