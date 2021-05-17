I love you, but I can’t be with you #Riansh OS

Hello guys. Here is a new os of mine. I hope you could like it guys and do tell me your opinion on the comments.

So let’s start.

Vansh was standing near the cliff.



Vansh: You have cheated me Riddhima. You have broken my trust and my heart so much. You have broken all my believes and feelings. It is the end of everything between us Riddhima. It is the end of that special feeling that I owns it to you. It is the end of our love and relationship before it starts. You have betrayed me and I have to die because I can’t tolerate this pain.

He starts to get more closer to the edge of the cliff.

Riddhima was panicking about Vansh so much.



She starts screaming and shouting.

Riddhima: Vaaaaaaaaaaaaaansh.

24 hours before that:

Vansh was being shattered and being very angry when he has heard Riddhima talking with someone about the destroy of Vansh and his empire.



Vansh was super shocked and angry.

He was able to hear all Riddhima’s words as if she is talking with him face to face.

Riddhima to that person: I told you that Vansh’s empire as a whole will be destroyed so you don’t have to keep insisting on that and putting pressure on me. We have already started this deal together and I don’t have any option other than fulfilling this deal so you don’t have to worry. Vansh was always trusting me in the business matter a lot and now this trust is being increased more after he has proposed me and we are going to get married. Still this relationship is on its way to start, but the destroy of Vansh’s empire got started so don’t worry everything will happen the way we have planned it to happen.

Vansh was being broken so much while hearing those words from Riddhima.



He was very shattered and angry.

Vansh to himself: You have betrayed Vansh Rai Singhania Riddhima and you have to pay for it. It isn’t easy at all to betray me Riddhima. You have seen my love and care and now it is the time to see my revenge. Wait for what Vansh Rai Singhania has prepared it for you.

Riddhima’s POV starts:

I know that what I’m doing it is wrong. I know that what I’m doing it will break Vansh’s heart. I know that if he has known that he will hate me. I know that he will hate me so much.

I know that he will kick me out of his life after giving me so much pain if he has known my truth.

He will be so much broken if he has known that I have joined hands with his enemies.

He will be broken if he has known that I have made a deal with them to destroy Vansh’s empire and make him be very weak.

I’m doing that so carefully and I will never stop from doing that until I could finish my deal with them.

I know that if he has known that he will see me as a very cheap girl who is so cunning and isn’t having any morals, but he doesn’t know that I’m doing that just for his sake and for his family’s sake.

He doesn’t know how much I love him.

He doesn’t how I have fallen for him for the first time I have met him on it.

He doesn’t know how I was being very happy when he has proposed me.



He doesn’t know how I’m being burning from inside while I’m joining hands with his enemies and betraying him.

I really love him so much, but I don’t have any option other than destroying his empire otherwise he and his family’s lives will be in danger.

Angre will never leave them.

Angre is Vansh’s biggest enemy.

His a very powerful mafia man and he wants to destroy Vansh and his business so he could be the only powerful man.

Angre is desperately wanting to have the control on Vansh’s empire with any way.

And he got able to play on my weakest point.

He got able to get into the way that could make me make this deal with him.

He was knowing how much I got to love Vansh so much when I have got to be one of his employees.

He has got able to blackmail me either to help him and make this deal with him or he will merely kill Vansh and all his family members.

He knows how I can’t tolerate losing Vansh.

He knows how I love all his family members.

He knows that this is the only way that I could accept with it this deal.

He has made me sure that if I have helped him he will give Vansh and I all the possibilities to be safe and living a good life.

I wasn’t having any option other than accepting this deal and working with him.

I have started trying to destroy Vansh’s empire to weak him and I could fulfill this deal with Angre and protect Vansh with that.

But I wasn’t able to do that.

My heart wasn’t allowing me to destroy Vansh.

Especially that he has proposed me and he has told me how much he loves me and wants to be with me forever.

I was very emotional.

I wasn’t able to tell him that the girl that he is loving her so much is the same girl that is betraying him and wants to destroy him with his enemies.

I really love Vansh so much.

I really can’t live without him.

But I know that he will never forgive me.

He will never accept me.

He will never do that.

I know that our marriage rituals will not be completed.

I’m having that feeling that our relationship will end before it starts.

Even if I will not be with him, at least he will be fine.

This what I will do my best to be sure about it.

Vansh must always be safe even if I have to destroy his whole empire just to be sure that no one will come near him.

Riddhima’s POV ends.

Vansh’s POV starts:

Today is the first ritual in my marriage with Riddhima.

The marriage that I was believing that it will be the best thing ever happens in my life.

But I wasn’t knowing that it will be the worst thing ever to me.

I wasn’t believing that I will take such a heartbreak from Riddhima.

Riddhima, the only girl who I loves her the most, this girl who I could lose my life just for her sake could cheat me that much.

I wasn’t believing that she could give me that pain.

I wasn’t believing that she could think in destroying me and my empire.

I can’t understand what I have known and heard.

I can’t understand anything!

I’m so broken and I’m just burning from inside.



I’m owing so much anger that could burn the whole world with its fire.

But no, I’m not the one who is supposed to sink on this fire.

Riddhima is the one who will sink on this fire.

Now, Riddhima will face the consequences of betraying Vansh Rai Singhania.

She will see now what I have planned on the first ritual of our marriage.

The first and the last ritual in our marriage sweetheart.

Vansh’s POV ends.

At the engagement party of Vansh and Riddhima, Riddhima was happy for this ritual.



It was the first time for her to forget about that deal that has stopped her from being happy.

She was just leaving herself to enjoy the first ritual of her marriage with Vansh.

Riddhima to herself: I have to enjoy so much today and try to forget about everything and anything. I don’t know if I will be able to get this chance again or not. I don’t know if the other rituals will be completed or not so I have to just enjoy and be with my Vansh. I don’t know when he will know my truth and destroy me.

She was sinking in so much thoughts.



She was just hoping that one day she could have the courage to tell Vansh everything.

At the same time, Vansh was looking at her while he was being broken and shattered.



Vansh to himself: You have betrayed me so much Riddhima and you are still able to put your eyes on my eyes without any guilt. Do you think that I will do this marriage even after knowing your truth?! No sweetheart, you will take now a very shocking surprise that will hurt your ego in front of everyone so I just could be a little relaxed for what you have done with me.

While Vansh and Riddhima were being in that huge pain, Anuprya has came near them to make them both exchange rings.

At that moment, Vansh has gotten out from his place.



Vansh: I’m sorry mom, but this engagement will not happen. Actually, this marriage as a whole will not happen. I don’t deserve to marry that cheap girl. I deserve to marry a girl with so much morals. This girl doesn’t deserve Vansh Rai Singhania. I have known that she isn’t like she was showing it to us. She isn’t having morals at all. So this marriage is canceled.

After Vansh has said those words, he has left the place.

Riddhima was shocked and shattered.

She wasn’t understanding what he has said it now.



She wasn’t able to tolerate the way everyone was looking with it at her.

She has got embarrassed and broken.

She wasn’t understanding what Vansh was meaning it by his words.

She was afraid that he has known her whole truth.

She was being shattered and she was walking without knowing where she is going to.

Riddhima was shocked when someone has came from her back and has made her unconscious.

After some hours, Riddhima has waked up and she has got shocked seeing herself being on an outdoor place that is near a cliff.

She has got more shocked when she has seen Vansh in front of her and he was being super angry.



Vansh: Welcome to the revenge of Vansh Rai Singhania Riddhima. So tell me how it was the trailer of my revenge? How you have felt when I have canceled our marriage and have insulted you in front of everyone? How was your ego and self respect now? I know how much you got suffered seeing everyone’s disgusting look at you. I know that you got so hurt and that has relived my pain. What you are owing it right now is a tiny thing from what I’m owing it when I have known your truth. I have known how you are betraying me and wanting to destroy me so much. I have known how your love is just a cheat and a very fake thing. I hate that heart that has loved you so much.

Riddhima has gotten out from her place.

She has came near Vansh to calm him down and try to make him understand.



He was just angry on her and he wasn’t giving her any chance to say anything.

Riddhima: Vansh, please listen to me. I really love you so much. I really love you more than my own self. Please, listen to me first and then judge me.

Riddhima starts telling Vansh everything from its beginning.

She was knowing that this could not have a change in what has happened between them, but at least she couldn’t make him think on her in that cheap way.

Back to the actual time.

Vansh was still being very near to the cliff.

Riddhima( screaming): Noooooooooo. Please don’t do that Vansh. Please don’t do that. Don’t leave me please. I have done all those stuff just to keep your alive and be safe so please don’t do that. Please Vansh don’t leave me. I love you. I will die if you have left me. Please Vansh.

Vansh( coming near to the cliff): I also love you Riddhima. I didn’t have loved a girl in my whole life other than you. I will keep loving you till my last breathes. I love you, but I can’t be with you Riddhima. I can’t be with you after you have betrayed me. I can’t trust you again. I can’t. I will just die in your love Riddhima. I will die in your love and betrayal.

He gets more and more closer to the edge of the cliff.

He has got so near to just be thrown from the cliff.



But at that moment, Riddhima holds his hand.

She has looked at his eyes so deeply.



Riddhima: I will not leave you Vansh and if you will die, I will die with you. If we will not be together, we could die together. My life will never be a life without you so it is better to die with you Vansh. I love you so much Vansh.

Then both of them have thrown themselves from the cliff while they were holding each other’s hands.

The end of the os. I hope you like it. Do tell me your opinion on the os. I hope you have enjoyed it and liked it. I decided to write an emotional one and I hope I have succeeded in doing that.