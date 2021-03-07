LATEST

“I loved Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes growing up”: LeBron James talked about what inspired him to star in Space Jam 2? sport

Posted on
Loading...

LeBron James says he wanted to star in Space Jam 2 because he loved both Michael Jordan and Looney Tunes.

Whether it’s Lola Bunny’s less-than-stellar redesign or Lebron James’ ability to live up to Michael Jordan’s performance in 1996’s Space Jam, Space Jam 2 has been a city talk for a while.

Talks of a Space Jam sequel were released all the way from 1997 to now, just a year after the release and subsequent success of Jordan’s original character.

MJ, however, declined the offer to star in the film’s sequel and the idea was deferred for nearly two decades. Warner Bros. finally announced that they had plans to produce the much-awaited sequel in 2014 as the protagonist of LeBron James.

Also read: “Alex Caruso to receive $ 9.5 million offer from Lakers”: Brian Windhost speculates about where the future of the defensive problem lies

Fast-forward 7 years and Space Jam 2 is a few months away from release worldwide. To help promote the film, LeBron James has been interviewing the subject of the film, as well as reverting images and short clips from the film on all of his societies.

LeBron James describes what inspired him to carry on Michael Jordan’s Space Jam legacy

In a recent interview, LeBron James gave a deep seal on why he wants to return to the big screen with a film like Space Jam.

Also read: “I really did business for you and the first rounder”: Larry Nance Jr. and Channing Fry have a hilarious Twitter exchange

“There were a lot of movies for me, but Space Jam was definitely there. Just growing and loving the NBA, and obviously loving Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes, it’s automatic for two worlds and one Was an organic mixture. “

Lebron James has made it clear on several occasions that despite the constant comparisons and all the ‘goat’ talk, he grew up the statue of Michael Jordan and was a fan of the 6x champion.

What better way to pay tribute to his basketball idol than to carry on his legacy, not on NBA hardwoods tinsel Town Instead.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
933
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
858
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
751
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
724
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
711
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
689
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });