“I loved Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes growing up”: LeBron James talked about what inspired him to star in Space Jam 2? sport

LeBron James says he wanted to star in Space Jam 2 because he loved both Michael Jordan and Looney Tunes.

Whether it’s Lola Bunny’s less-than-stellar redesign or Lebron James’ ability to live up to Michael Jordan’s performance in 1996’s Space Jam, Space Jam 2 has been a city talk for a while.

Talks of a Space Jam sequel were released all the way from 1997 to now, just a year after the release and subsequent success of Jordan’s original character.

MJ, however, declined the offer to star in the film’s sequel and the idea was deferred for nearly two decades. Warner Bros. finally announced that they had plans to produce the much-awaited sequel in 2014 as the protagonist of LeBron James.

Also read: “Alex Caruso to receive $ 9.5 million offer from Lakers”: Brian Windhost speculates about where the future of the defensive problem lies

Fast-forward 7 years and Space Jam 2 is a few months away from release worldwide. To help promote the film, LeBron James has been interviewing the subject of the film, as well as reverting images and short clips from the film on all of his societies.

LeBron James describes what inspired him to carry on Michael Jordan’s Space Jam legacy

In a recent interview, LeBron James gave a deep seal on why he wants to return to the big screen with a film like Space Jam.

You are not ready for this class !!!! 4 @ Spacejmvi @the same pic.twitter.com/8ogu758fsO – LeBron James (@KingJames) March 4, 2021

Also read: “I really did business for you and the first rounder”: Larry Nance Jr. and Channing Fry have a hilarious Twitter exchange

“There were a lot of movies for me, but Space Jam was definitely there. Just growing and loving the NBA, and obviously loving Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes, it’s automatic for two worlds and one Was an organic mixture. “

Lebron James has made it clear on several occasions that despite the constant comparisons and all the ‘goat’ talk, he grew up the statue of Michael Jordan and was a fan of the 6x champion.

What better way to pay tribute to his basketball idol than to carry on his legacy, not on NBA hardwoods tinsel Town Instead.