I made a mistake that “probably” cost the French dearly

After the massive attack on World Cup final referee Shimon Marciniak, by the press and the French national team, the international referee admitted that he made one mistake during the match that may have cost the French dearly.

Speaking in Poland last week, Marciniak rejected many of the French criticisms, but admitted he made a mistake that cost the French at some point.

“Of course, there were mistakes in the final,” Marciniak, 41, told Sport BL.

He explained that among these mistakes was that he stopped the “French counterattack after a bad intervention by Argentine Marcos Acuna,” adding, “I was afraid that the wrong player wanted to relax, and I read that incorrectly because nothing happened, and you can give an advantage and then return with a card.”

He added that it is difficult in such matters, but added, “The important thing is that there were no major mistakes.”

Polish referee Shimon Marciniak, a former player in both Poland and Germany, received wide praise in the immediate aftermath of his performance, but in the following days he was heavily criticized by French sports newspaper L’Equipe.

This criticism then spread across France, and a petition was filed on a French website calling for a replay of the final due to what were perceived as errors by Marsignac in the build-up to both of Argentina’s first two goals.



