“I mean, that was not smart”: Tom Brady jokes about his Drunk Lombardi Trophy toss during the Super Bowl Boat Parade. | The SportsRush

Tom Brady has always been known for his ultra-competitiveness and determination. But we learnt that even the GOAT takes days off. After another record 7th championship, Tom Brady was seen living larger than life, and he admitted that he did some not-so-smart things.

Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl championship in only his first season. And one of the best memories from that run actually came after the game in the Super Bowl parade. In the Boat Parade, Tom Brady famously threw the Lombardi Trophy onto another Boat, adding a rather funny but iconic moment in his legacy.

Tom Brady said what he did was not smart

In a career filled with nerve-racking throws, Brady completed a pass that is as nerve-racking as any that he’s thrown on the field. It involved throwing the Lombardi trophy from his own boat to another boat which contained teammates Cameron Brate and Rob Gronkowski, who fortunately caught the trophy.

But Tom Brady made an appearance on Good Morning America and revealed that it wasn’t his smartest move

“First of all, there was not a lot going through my mind at that point. That was…not smart for a couple reasons,” Brady told Michael Strahan on GMA. “One is, if we drop it, that’s a little bit of a problem.”

But the worst thing that could happen is the edges on that trophy are so sharp, and had those things clipped one of my boys in the other boat, it would have been an ugly parade.”

Brady also opened up with Strahan, saying the Parade gave him a rare moment to let loose in public. He told Strahan he typically stays home because of his discomfort with people putting cameras and phones in his face when he attempts to have a public outing, so the parade allowed him to let loose.

But fortunately, Brady’s receivers proved to be reliable as always as they caught another pass in the clutch. Overall, everyone loved seeing a side of Tom that he has always kept under lock. And with the Bucs primed to make another Super Bowl run, it won’t be a surprise to see this side of Brady again in the future.

