I moved to London to be closer to my ex and he left me just before I arrived, says Amy Huberman

Irish actress Amy Huberman has revealed that she was abandoned by her ex-boyfriend before the country moved closer to her.

The Dublin star married former rugby star Brian O’Driscoll in 2010, but has now opened up about her past relationships.

2 Amy reveals how she moved to London to be closer to her ex

2 Amy met her now-husband Brian shortly after separating from her ex

She talked about how she moved to London to be closer to the boyfriend she was with at the time.

Amy spoke about this with Dorian Gary on her podcast The Laughs of Your Life, and she revealed that she was traveling to London at the time.

She said: “I lived in London in my twenties. I came back here to film The Clinic.

“I was going out with it…