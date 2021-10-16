I need a fake blocked number message?

I don’t want to block the person’s number, but I do want him to believe that I did. What message could I send him if he texts me?

Hi, we’re the company that handles misdirection. We get your fake messages and responses.

I blocked you, so stop texting me.

I’m warning you, if you keep bothering me I will press charges!

If you know the number is unlisted, why are YOU wasting my time?

This number has been disconnected or is not in service.

This message contains system noise

You have reached a fake number. Please help us by reporting it

I am currently on vacation. Please text me back when I get back

It is my phone number, but I do not have time for people like you.

Hello there 🙂 You are calling the right place. This is a message from your carrier to tell you that this number has been blocked.

Hi this is your mother and I know what you’re up to.

This number has been temporarily disconnected because the user is avoiding the owner and refusing to pay for call and texts.

Hi, this is your carrier. You are sending all calls to this number to the wrong person. This must be a mistake! I apologize for this inconvenience.

Hi, this is your carrier. We’re having technical difficulties with our system right now. While we work to resolve this issue, your calls will automatically be redirected.

Hi, here’s a recorded message from your carrier. This number is no longer in service.

Hi, this is a system message from your carrier. Please stop calling and texting this number as our records indicate they have been discontinued.

The number you’ve called is now unavailable, please try later.

The person who this number belongs to no longer uses it, please stop trying to contact them.

Hi, I’m sorry but our phone lines are currently experiencing some technical difficulties. If you need immediate assistance please switch to another line or wait until the issue is resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you.

I’m sorry the number you’re calling is not in service at this time. Please try your call again later.

Hi, our records indicate that the number you are trying to reach has been disconnected or is no longer in service. If what you’re doing requires assistance please use another number.