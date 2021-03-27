“I never meant to say I was better than Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen”- Fernando Alonso | The Miracle

LATEST

"I never meant to say I was better than Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen"- Fernando Alonso

"I never meant to say I was better than Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen"- Fernando Alonso

“I by no means meant to say I used to be higher than Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen”- Fernando Alonso claims he was a sufferer of faux information.

Earlier than the qualifying, Fernando Alonso reportedly appeared to name himself higher than the others, however now the Spaniard claims that he misheard the query.

In actuality, Alonso didn’t intend to name himself a greater driver than Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen; as a substitute, he thought the query was a comparability to his former self in 2018.

“I by no means meant to say I used to be higher than Lewis (Hamilton) or Max (Verstappen) or anybody,” Alonso mentioned. “In all probability I misunderstood the query. I assumed it was: ‘Are you pretty much as good as in 2018 once you left the game?’”

However in the course of the Bahrain Grand Prix, Alonso offered his clarification, “Do you assume you’re nonetheless pretty much as good as then?” he claims that is what he heard.

“It was to not examine to Lewis or Max or anybody – to start with, it’s tough to check, and so they have been dominating the game for the previous few years.”

I actually loved driving.

Alonso, after two years, has returned to F1 however might solely seize a P9 begin for the race on Sunday. In the meantime, his teammate Esteban Ocon can be ranging from P16. Alonso claims he loved driving a automotive in a Grand Prix after a niche of two years.

“It was nice,” he mentioned. “I actually loved it. These vehicles on low gasoline and new tyres are very excessive by way of efficiency; you must actually belief the automotive and imagine you may go that quick. It was a very nice feeling.”

