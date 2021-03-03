“I never thought I’d leave the Houston Rockets”: James Harden opens up about leaving his old hunting grounds to join forces with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the Nets. sport

James Harden says he was confident that he would retire as a Houston Rocket, before eventually deciding to trade away from him.

The James Harden saga of the month, whether or not he stayed with the Houston Rockets for the entirety of 2020-21, finally ended the NBA season on January 13.Th Of this year. The 2018 MVP, who showed clear signs that he did not want any part of the camouflage rebuilding rocket, had his wish and left Brooklyn.

Despite soured relations between James Harden and the Houston Rockets front office, James has nothing but praise and love for the city and the franchise. “The love and admiration I have given to that city, I am hoping that the favor can be returned.”

Also read: “Candace Parker Makes Shakeel O’Neil Dumb”: NBA fans angry at Lakers legend’s ‘casual’ approach to his job as an NBA analyst

Harden still has significant ties to H-Town as he consistently donates food to the needy in Houston, while also funding various non-profit organizations within the city.

James Harden was firm in his belief that he would go the distance with the Houston Rockets.

In ESPN’s recent story by Malika Andrews, the now-Brooklyn Nets opened up about her time as a Houston Rocket, focusing primarily on her last few months with the franchise.

“I never thought that I would leave that franchise. I felt that I was going to live in Houston for the rest of my career. Things happened, I got different goals, and I had a different vision for myself, my career, and my family. As I said, this does not change the fact of how I feel about the city. “

“I figured I’d never leave that franchise,” James Harden told ESPN. “Things happened … It doesn’t change the fact how I feel about the city.” New story on Hearty’s return to Houston, winter storm relief efforts, and more: https://t.co/ACQkeNGFZw – Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) 3 March 2021

Harden has made it clear that he still has an odd amount of love for the Houston Rockets and the city of Houston. After all, he spent 8 years of his career with her. The Rockets feel this sense of admiration as Tillman Fertitta announced yesterday that Harden’s jersey number 13 would be topped in the Rockets Toyota Center rafters.

Also read: “That Devin Booker ejection is ridiculous”: Kevin O’Connor plays the ‘soft’ referee to unseat the Sun Star against LeBron James and The Lakers.

He said, “I have not made plans yet.” Communication between himself and the front office became a bit unstable, ”Harden eventually said in connection with his decision to request business away from the Rocket. Much has been said about the way ‘Beard’ handled his exit from Houston. James Harden himself claimed that he wished he could have handled it better but he has no regrets.

With the Brooklyn Nets on the Rockets tonight, Kyrie Irving and Harden have both stated that they expect nothing but love directed for the latter in their first game at H-Town.