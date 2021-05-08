ENTERTAINMENT

I.Periyasamy (MLA) Wiki, Biography, Age, Constituency, Images.

I.Periyasamy (MLA) Wiki, Biography, Age, Constituency, Images.

I.Periyasamy is a Deputy General Secretary of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and current Minister for Co-operation in Tamil Nadu government. He was born (6 January 1953) in Batlagundu, Dindigul District. Periyasamy started his political career in the 1980s and became the Chairman of the Batlagundu Union in 1986. He was the former minister for revenue and housing in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu over the period of 2006 to 2011. In the 2021 Elections, he won the Athoor constituency by securing 165809 votes. On Friday, May 07 He sworn as the new Minister for Co-operation and assigned for the portfolios of Co-operation, Statistics, and Ex-Service Welfare.

Related Items:

Most Popular

65
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
18
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
17
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
16
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top