“I personally took the matchup against Domantes Sabonis”: Julius Randall reveals his mentality of going into the game against the Indiana Lakers. sport

Julius Randle says that he personally took the matchup against All-Star Domantus Sabonis when facing off against the Indiana Pacers.

Formerly kept in obscurity for several seasons, the New York Knicks have found their feet among some of the former top seeds. After a 110–107 win over the Indiana Pacers, the Knicks are currently tied for 4Th On the way back to record a .500 while in the standings.

Although some may say that the Eastern Conference is weak given the fact that 4Th The seed is boasting an .500 record on average. But as predicted by Austin River, the Knicks are clearly a solid team this season. The Knicks’ season hinges on the success of none other than Julius Randall in the Knicks The campaign For a playoff berth.

Randall is playing the best basketball of his career so far this season and has earned his first All-Star nod even after providing 23.4 points, 11 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Julius Randall Domantas was awaiting his matchup against Sabonese

Another ‘so-on’ big man in the Eastern Conference will have to become Indiana Pacers star Domantas Sabonese. 24 years old Also playing excellent basketball this season and was named All-Star for 2N d Year in a row in place of the injured Kevin Durant.

With the same average score from both players, Sabonis vs. Randall is a great matchup. When going into the game, Julius Randle admitted that he was looking forward to it, especially since he goes toe-to-toe against Sabonis.

“It was fun for me” Julius Randle says he enjoyed the physicality of his matchup with Domantes Sabonis pic.twitter.com/dsV0LZ9tEf – Nix Video (@sny_knicks) February 28, 2021

“Sometimes there are only individual matchups that you take. Not personal or anything, like you don’t like the other guy, just personal from a competitive point of view. ”

The Wrestlers performed against the Pacers the previous night, as they dropped 28 points compared to Sabonis’ 15, while giving the Nikeies a knee 3 points Victory.