“I play as LeBron James on 2K”: When Kevin Durant reveals to Jimmy Fallon that he uses the Lakers star while playing NBA 2k. sport

Kevin Durant tells Jimmy Fallon that instead of using himself while playing 2K, he reluctantly uses none other than LeBron James.

The NBA 2K video game series is often praised as the most realistic basketball game on the market. Although many say Each new game is a new version of last year’s version with changes to the roster, one of the most popular sports video games available with NBA 2K Madden and FIFA.

its Popularity has skyrocketed over the past decade, outpacing rival NBA Live by a significant margin. NBA players now support 2K more independently and often than in any competition. Kevin Durant seems quite fond of the game as he was the cover athlete for both 2K13 and 2K15.

In an interview about 7 years ago, Kevin Durant told us about his experiences playing 2k.

Kevin Durant says he plays as LeBron James at 2K

Following the 2013–14 MVP season, KD was named the cover athlete for NBA 2K15. To promote the game, he went to discuss the latest show with Jimmy Fallon tonight Installment In the 2K series.

During the conversation, Fallon asks Durant if he is good at sports. Without hesitation, Durant says, “I’m really good.” The two then took part in some light-hearted competitive banquets, which they could beat in the game. Fallon decides to ask KD, “Who do you play as 2K?” After much deliberation, the MVP responded, “Okay, Lebron.”

When Jimmy Fallon asked Kevin Durant who he plays as NBA 2K15. 4 pic.twitter.com/J02bj1CvUl – Throwbackhops (@ThrowbackHoops) October 27, 2020

This course led to a rift in Jimmy and the audience as it is well documented that Kevin Durant and LeBron James were formidable rivals even 7 years ago. At the time in both of their careers, the two had already met in the finals once, with LeBron’s Miami Heat taking care of Durant’s OKC in just 5 games.

However, it was clear that KD was next. Fast forward to the present day and the ‘Slim Reaper’ has made James twice to the finals and has been named All-Star Captains for this season. In 2021, a final match between Durant’s Nets and Lebron’s Lakers reigns over a 10-year-long rivalry.