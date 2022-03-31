‘I play till the last ball’: Embattled Pakistan PM Imran Khan indicates he won’t resign

With two key allies — Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) — pulling out of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led coalition government in Pakistan, trouble continues to mount for Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has already lost the majority in the country’s 342-member National Assembly.

As he gears up for no-trust vote on Sunday, Khan addressed the nation on Thursday and said he is not the one to quit. Referring to a foreign communication, he claimed that a foreign nation wants his removal.

Here are the highlights from his speech today:

🔴 Speaking about rumours that he will step down and not face the vote, Imran Khan said, “When I played cricket for 20 years, the world and those who played cricket with me saw that I play till the last ball….