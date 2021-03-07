“I really don’t care about Lebron James’ Utah Jazz comments:” Donovan Mitchell asked about his franchise when asked about the Lakers star’s joke during the 2021 NBA All-Star Draft. sport

Donovan Mitchell will be on Team Durant in tonight’s celebration, and we have good reason to believe that he will take on Team Lebron.

If Spida is anything like Michael Jordan, he may have personally taken LeBron’s comments about Utah Jazz. During the All-Star Draft for this year, James and KD left Donovan and Gobert until the very last.

When Charles Barclay asked what all this jazz infamy was, LeBron made a proper joke out of it. She talked about how she plays ‘never with Utah Jazz’ even on video games as a child. Durant himself was smiling the whole time.

James joins Shakeel O’Neill in the ranks of all-time greats, who have taken a verbal dump on the Utah Jazz this season. Sheikh had instigated Donovan and Rudy Gobert at the start of the first season, calling them both overrated.

Donovan Mitchell has no love for Lebron James, or looks like it

Mitchell and Gobert were both members of Team Giannis at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game. If James had his way, he probably would not have chosen any of them. But as things unfold in the draft, it seems that she is now stuck with Rudy Gobert.

Speaking to members of the press ahead of today’s All-Star Game, Donovan said no words:

“I don’t want to be rude, but I really don’t care … People have been talking about me for some time … We are not doing this to get his approval.”

Donovan may have chosen the last watchman as an insult, as they should be right. Although he may not have the flamboyant stats of Zac Lavin, who was selected ahead of him, he has been the best team leader in the NBA so far. He has every right to feel slighted by James, and we hope he pays it back in court.