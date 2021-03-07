LATEST

“I really don’t care about Lebron James’ Utah Jazz comments:” Donovan Mitchell asked about his franchise when asked about the Lakers star’s joke during the 2021 NBA All-Star Draft. sport

Posted on
Loading...

Donovan Mitchell will be on Team Durant in tonight’s celebration, and we have good reason to believe that he will take on Team Lebron.

If Spida is anything like Michael Jordan, he may have personally taken LeBron’s comments about Utah Jazz. During the All-Star Draft for this year, James and KD left Donovan and Gobert until the very last.

When Charles Barclay asked what all this jazz infamy was, LeBron made a proper joke out of it. She talked about how she plays ‘never with Utah Jazz’ even on video games as a child. Durant himself was smiling the whole time.

Also read: ‘Is Joel Embiid playing the All-Star Game tonight?’

James joins Shakeel O’Neill in the ranks of all-time greats, who have taken a verbal dump on the Utah Jazz this season. Sheikh had instigated Donovan and Rudy Gobert at the start of the first season, calling them both overrated.

Donovan Mitchell has no love for Lebron James, or looks like it

Mitchell and Gobert were both members of Team Giannis at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game. If James had his way, he probably would not have chosen any of them. But as things unfold in the draft, it seems that she is now stuck with Rudy Gobert.

Speaking to members of the press ahead of today’s All-Star Game, Donovan said no words:

“I don’t want to be rude, but I really don’t care … People have been talking about me for some time … We are not doing this to get his approval.”

Also read: “I loved Michael Jordan and growing up tunes”: LeBron James talks about what inspired him to act in Space Jam 2.

Donovan may have chosen the last watchman as an insult, as they should be right. Although he may not have the flamboyant stats of Zac Lavin, who was selected ahead of him, he has been the best team leader in the NBA so far. He has every right to feel slighted by James, and we hope he pays it back in court.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
933
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
859
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
752
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
724
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
711
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
689
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });