“I respect LeBron James for his professionalism”: Adam Silver broke silence about criticism of the Lakers star of the 2021 NBA All-Star Game. sport

Adam Silver takes the high road and accepts that Lebron James has a different line of thinking ‘part of the family’.

Before the voting proceedings of the All-Star Game were finalized, news of the game being confirmed was not well taken. League players criticized the celebration, saying they would like the rest of the days.

Those who were outspoken and highly critical of NBA policy for playing were LeBron James, Giannis Antetoconpo and Qui Leonard. All 3 of them had also expressed concern for player safety.

As one of the best commissioners in sports, Adam Silver never silenced his players for speaking out about the commitment. He played the role of a devil’s advocate about the statements made by LeBron and other NBA superstars.

Adam Silver finally replies to LeBron James about the All-Star break

Silver made the following statement in response to LeBron saying he got ‘0% enthusiasm’ for this year’s All-Star Game:

“It would be incredibly hypocritical for me to tell Lebron that you should speak on issues that matter to you, but not when you are a critic of the league. We are all part of a community. I respect him and his words. But at the same time, I also appreciate his professionalism. “

He said, “He (All-Star Draft) did it in good humor and took it very seriously. I think he is going to stay here because he is always as a top professional and is engaged in sports. So I I respect his point, but these could be issues on which work can be done within the family, so one should speak. ”

“I have not made any secret that economic interests are not a factor. When I say that economic interests are a factor, what does this have to do with the economics of a Sunday night on TNT in the United States. “

“This is more in line with the NBA’s big brand value and the fact that it is our No. 1 fan engagement event of the year.”

