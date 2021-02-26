“I said right, so that’s what I was going to do” – Stone Cold named the match he wanted to become a wrestler. sport

Stone Cold named the match he wanted to be a wrestler. The WWE Hall of Famer became the industry’s biggest star.

Anyone who has followed wrestling knows who Stone Cold Steve Austin is. The Texas Rattlesnake was the biggest star during his time in WWE. Millions of people around the world appreciated it, which is why many people fell in love with wrestling.

The way some kids saw him on TV and dreamed of becoming a wrestler, Stone Cold himself was impressed with a certain match. in Recent Interview with Sports Illustrated, He used to talk about a time when he knew he wanted to be a wrestler.

Stone Cold named the match he wanted to be a wrestler

A young Steve Austin sat next to his mother at the Sam Houston Coliseum in Houston, Texas. He was watching his favorite wrestler Dustin Rhodes and losing his cool by seeing Rhodes pug-pug by his opponent.

“Dusty Rhodes was bleeding, and he was bleeding profusely. There was a security guard nearby, and I saw my mother, who was reading her Redbook magazine, and said, ‘Guadung, help security guard Dusty Why won’t we? ‘ “I was very angry that no one would help him. I was only seven or eight years old, so this was a shoot for me. That was the defining moment for me; I said right, that’s what I was going to do then. “

Stone Cold would regularly go under the Sportatorium and watch wrestling. He praised many wrestlers but Dusty put him on track to become a wrestler.

“Later, when I received a scholarship to the state of North Texas, I was only 30 miles from the Sportatorium. I will be there on Friday nights and Saturday mornings, throwing stuff at the heels, admiring von Erich and loving the Freebirds. I eventually went to a seminar and got involved in business, so the rest is history, but watching Dusty that night was the moment for me. I’ll never forget it.”

Stone Cold will be the first ballot hall of the famous career in the WWE. He won the WWF Championship 6 times. Stone Cold won the Intercontinental Championship twice and the WWF Tag Team Championship 6 times. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.

