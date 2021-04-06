LATEST

“I said that right away”– Battle with Max Verstappen in Austria GP 2019 changed Charles Leclerc | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
"I said that right away"– Battle with Max Verstappen in Austria GP 2019 changed Charles Leclerc

“I said that right away”– Charles Leclerc that his driving approach changed after the dramatic battle against Max Verstappen in Austria.

In 2019, Charles Leclerc lost the battle against Max Verstappen in Austria like a warrior. Almost two years after that race, he thinks that the incident has changed his driving style.

He admits that he is a more aggressive driver with not quitting away from a fight, while also admitting g that F1 losing a few restrictions back then was good for the sport.

“Yes,” Leclerc stated when asked if the incident changed his driving style. “In part because the steward’s approach changed after that weekend, and we were allowed to go past the limits that had been set up to that point.

“I think it was good for our sport and I said that right away after the race despite being disappointed with the result. I always thought that if they allowed us to race with fewer constraints then we would be able to offer more spectacular races,” he added.

“But we needed a uniform method of evaluating things, which is what happened. Since then we know that we can push more when it comes to head-to-head battles without the fear of running into penalties, and I’ve adapted well to this situation.”

There are things to improve

Leclerc has now entered into the third year as a Ferrari driver and is viewed as a crucial part of the changing Ferrari vision. He has obviously matured with experience, but he thinks that there is a list of things that shall be improved.

“I have a list of things I want to improve on every year, “Leclerc added. “When it comes to tyre management, that’s something that remains ongoing. I think I’ve improved but I know there is still work to be done.

“It’s complicated and every time I sit in the car there is always something new to learn, whether it’s how to manage them on fast laps or in terms of race pace.”

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
773
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
771
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
761
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
739
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
737
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
730
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
686
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
662
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
619
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
613
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top