Aay Sandhu Hyunda C is a Punjabi-language action drama film directed by Rakesh Mehta. The film stars Gippy Grewal, Neha Sharma. The film hit the big screen on February 28, 2020.

Loading...

The film is produced by Mannu Nischal. Goldie Kelon composed the background score and lyrics for the film, the cinematography was provided by Manish Chandra Bhatt and the film was edited by Rohit Dhinam. The film received mixed response and the makers are expected to benefit from the film.

Loading...

The film is written by Jas Gerwal and the action director is Sham Kaushal. Director Rakesh Mehta is best known for Nanak (2019) and Yara Way (2019) and music director Goldie Kehlon is known for Jinde Meri (2020) and Singham (2019).

Loading...

Aayi sandhu hunda si full movie download leaked online

But unfortunately the film IK Sandhu Hyunda Si leaked on day one and can be found on online sites like MovieRulz and Tamilogi. Movie piracy has become a major problem recently. This is done from north to south and there are several steps to reduce this piracy.

Loading...

But even after the film went out, the makers have a lot of confidence in the film, as the film’s trailer received good response and the film is technically sounding good as well. We will have to wait and see how the audience assesses the film.

Loading...

Movie piracy has become one of the biggest threats today. Many viewers have a piracy addiction and this particularly affects production and management more than anyone else. What the director of this film has done is very good and he is looking forward to this film.

Loading...

In addition, obeying piracy is a crime and punishable by law. So we recommend that if you are interested in watching a good film this weekend, then you should go to the nearest theaters and watch the film. We hope that the film will do well at the box office and earn more money.