I saw some parts, it will be a hit: Chiranjeevi – TheMiracleTech

Young hero Sharavananda is going to entertain the audience on this Maha Shivaratri with his next, Sriram. Megastar Chiranjeevi is the chief guest of the pre-release event of the film which took place in Khammam on Monday night. The event has been a huge success as huge crowds have flocked to the venue. It has given the film a perfect boost before its release on the 11th of this month.

Speaking at the event, Sharwanand said, “I thank everyone for coming. I feel tired speaking in front of the boss. So, I wrote everything down. My first film is Shankar Dada MBBS. Chiranjeevi Garu did Sriram for my first success with that film. Chiranjeevi agreed to grace the event, the first success of our film. He always said that ‘If you are firm, God will rewrite your destiny’. I remember this every day before going on a shoot and it made me who I am today. My friend, Ram Charan, made the first call after the trailer release. He wished the film a grand success and offered all help for the film. He urged Chiranjeevi Garu to promote the film. Chiranjeevi’s character came for my friend Ram Charan. I will always be indebted to him. Sriram will have everything in the right material with the mother, who will take the hero with him to the center. When we watch the film, we feel like going home and spending time with friends and family. I thank all those who worked on the film. I hope you all watch the film and encourage our good intentions. Jai jawan jai kisan “.

Man of the Night, megastar Chiranjeevi praises Sampurnanand in his speech. “I always get a lot of love and appreciation. I can see all people of all age groups standing all their ways even in the dark of the pitch. Your love is always intact. I bowed my head to the people of Khammam. My greetings to Transport Minister Ajay, Shriram team and the audience. I thank the Minister and others for the successful shooting of Acharya. Charan calls me and asks me to favor the incident. He organized the program for me in Khammam. I thank the fans and the audience for coming in large numbers and blessing them. Sharavanand is a friend of Ram Charan and grew up in our house. That is another Ram Charan for me. I don’t know if he is interested in acting or not, but he advertised me with Thums Up. He may have developed a love for acting, but never expressed it. I cast him in a guest role in Shankar Dada MBBS. Back then, I thought it was a spark. He has not looked back since then. He has matured with every film. I watched parts of the film and I am confident of the film’s success. This will teach the importance of agriculture to this generation. The young director Kishore has made it very good. I wish the team success.

