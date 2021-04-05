LATEST

“I see bias against Mercedes”– Toto Wolff | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
"I see bias against Mercedes"– Toto Wolff

“I see bias against Mercedes”– Toto Wolff claims that he finds few new regulations to be biased against Mercedes to elevate competition.

Mercedes has been dominating Formula 1 for around seven years. Now, suddenly, they are losing power with the new floor regulations that have made the team constantly voice against the regulation.

Toto Wolff has said that the authorities are showing bias against them, and it is an attempt to deliberately slow them down amidst their reign.

“There are areas where I see bias against Mercedes,” Wolff told The Race. “And here in the group we discuss, is it a pure bias that somebody wants to penalise us in a way which sometimes is triggered by other teams, or is this something significant for the sport?

“We have even accepted some of the biases because we knew about them. We took the conscious decision to accept it. But then there are clear, obvious actions against the team with the only aim to hurt us. And I will always be fighting this.”

Few people lost respect.

Mercedes’ boss values the importance of integrity in the sport and always wishes to compete on fair grounds, but his rivals’ recent activities have made him lose respect for them.

“It’s a competition that should be carried out on fair grounds,” he said. “And there are some that have lost my respect forever over the last few years – not [from] a particular incident – and others that I see through their manipulative, amateur Machiavellian behaviour.”

“I see the smiles that have hatred or negativity towards us. And then there are people within the industry that I respect a lot, and I have friendships with them.”

“They try to do the best for the sport whilst maintaining a neutral position to all teams,” he continued. “They don’t ask anybody to be biased to Mercedes, to do the best for the sport because we all benefit from a good sport.

“We share the revenues, and the better the show is, the better the sport. That’s why, in a way, I take it personally because I want to protect the organisation. But on the other side, the case studies of individuals that are around the paddock, it’s just fascinating for me to see that.

“They speak about Formula 1 as a shark tank. Most of them are goldfishes that believe they are sharks. And there are some baby sharks also.”

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
700
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
698
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
691
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
691
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
679
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
673
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
650
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
575
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
548
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
548
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top