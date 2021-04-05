“I see bias against Mercedes”– Toto Wolff | The SportsRush

“I see bias against Mercedes”– Toto Wolff claims that he finds few new regulations to be biased against Mercedes to elevate competition.

Mercedes has been dominating Formula 1 for around seven years. Now, suddenly, they are losing power with the new floor regulations that have made the team constantly voice against the regulation.

Toto Wolff has said that the authorities are showing bias against them, and it is an attempt to deliberately slow them down amidst their reign.

“There are areas where I see bias against Mercedes,” Wolff told The Race. “And here in the group we discuss, is it a pure bias that somebody wants to penalise us in a way which sometimes is triggered by other teams, or is this something significant for the sport?

“We have even accepted some of the biases because we knew about them. We took the conscious decision to accept it. But then there are clear, obvious actions against the team with the only aim to hurt us. And I will always be fighting this.”

Few people lost respect.

Mercedes’ boss values the importance of integrity in the sport and always wishes to compete on fair grounds, but his rivals’ recent activities have made him lose respect for them.

“It’s a competition that should be carried out on fair grounds,” he said. “And there are some that have lost my respect forever over the last few years – not [from] a particular incident – and others that I see through their manipulative, amateur Machiavellian behaviour.”

“I see the smiles that have hatred or negativity towards us. And then there are people within the industry that I respect a lot, and I have friendships with them.”

“They try to do the best for the sport whilst maintaining a neutral position to all teams,” he continued. “They don’t ask anybody to be biased to Mercedes, to do the best for the sport because we all benefit from a good sport.

“We share the revenues, and the better the show is, the better the sport. That’s why, in a way, I take it personally because I want to protect the organisation. But on the other side, the case studies of individuals that are around the paddock, it’s just fascinating for me to see that.

“They speak about Formula 1 as a shark tank. Most of them are goldfishes that believe they are sharks. And there are some baby sharks also.”