“I see the motivation in the team” – Mick Schumacher optimistic of scoring points for Haas this season | The SportsRush

“I see the motivation in the team” – F2 reigning champion Mick Schumacher is optimistic of scoring some points for Haas in his debut Formula 1 season.

Mick Schumacher knows he is in for a tough debut season in Formula 1. Despite this, the Haas driver is optimistic about delivering Q2 on Saturdays and hopefully some points on Sunday.

If this does happen, it could be enough for them to beat their only realistic competitor this season, Williams. The reigning Formula 2 champion was quoted by GPFans:

“I am positive in that sense, yes. Obviously, we will be working on ourselves, I will be working on myself a lot so I see the motivation in the team.

“I see no reason why we shouldn’t be optimistic about throughout the season to be able to, hopefully at some point, go into Q2.”

Mick Schumacher on switching from F2 to F1

Schumacher Jr. was winning races and climbing podiums last season, eventually winning the F2 championship. Cut to this season, he could very well be fighting to not finish bottom of the pile. This does not change the German’s approach though, as he gains experience this season, to ultimately take on the F1 bigwigs this decade.

“I have a mindset which is I want to do my best and obviously, what we have is what we have and we can only try to improve it. That is the same mentality that the top teams have as well.

“They are looking for those tenths, those little percentages to make themselves faster and we do that too so in myself as a driver and us together as a team.”

