“I See You, Mike Conley”: Donovan Mitchell congratulated his Utah Jazz teammates for receiving the first All-Star nod of his career in place of Devin Booker. sport

Donovan Mitchell congratulated his Utah Jazz teammates for receiving the first All-Star nod of his career in place of Devin Booker.

Devin Booker’s inability to make it to the All-Star Game due to injury has opened the way for Mike Conley to make his first bow.

Conley never had a chance to make the All-Star Game as the best player for a long time, and with good reason. The Grit N Grind point guard has each tool in the box at both ends of the floor. If Conley was a Lakers guard, he made his debut at the celebration much earlier.

As things stand, he replaced Devin Booker to Team Durant for the upcoming game. This makes him 3 Jazz players awarded All-Star nominations. This is the first time in the history of the jazz franchise that 3 of their players are making the All-Star Game.



Conley has been the key to Utah’s success this season. Those watching the season closely have argued that he is their most important player. He is certainly more efficient than Mitchell, who is more of a volume shooter than anything.

Donovan Mitchell congratulates Mike Collie for his first All-Star nod

Spida took to Twitter to raise a glass in honor of her teammates. Making it to the All-Star Game is like a lifetime achievement, a dream for any basketball player.

Conley was actually expecting a call-up this year. He was cast as the second Phoenix Suns player in Booker’s favor, and could not hide his disappointment:

“Man, it was tough. I really, really thought this was the year. I joked with the team people that I blame them. We should have started the year 31–0. Maybe it would have given me a chance, but I don’t know what else to do. “



Conley is largely entitled to his nod this year, although some may argue, among others, in the case of Dewar Derozan. Derajan has certainly got a better personal number this year than Conley, but he is a humble defender as always.

