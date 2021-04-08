LATEST

I Sometimes Stop And Admire Deepika Padukone, Says Ranveer Singh – Tech Kashif

Avatar
By
Posted on
I Sometimes Stop And Admire Deepika Padukone, Says Ranveer Singh - Tech Kashif

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently launched her website, which is a one-stop shot for everything related to the actress. From her Instagram pictures, brand deals, campaigns and news about her films, everything can be found in the website.

Along with the information about the actress, the biography section of the website also features glowing testimonials from some of her industry friends. However, the most heartwarming of them all is Ranveer Singh’s statement, where he gushes about his wife. It read, “Deepika is the most amazing person I’ve met in my life. And I’m not just saying this because she’s my wife. Deepika nurtures a universe within herself: of love, compassion, kindness, intelligence, beauty, grace and empathy. These qualities make her a true and authentic artiste – she’s one of the finest actors in the world. She’s got inner strength, resilient, grit and an iron-will. A woman so righteous and full of virtue, that she commands respect. I sometimes stop and admire her, aware that she’s a special soul, born for greatness. I am the proudest husband in the world.”

The website also includes testimonials from Farah Khan, the director of her films On Shanti Om and Happy New Year, as well as Kabir Khan, who directed Deepika and Ranveer’s ’83. Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee also wrote a lengthy post for her.

Deepika and Ranveer met on the sets of their 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ramleela, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The duo also worked together in Bajirao Mastaani and Padmaavat, both directed by Bhansali. They will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 which chronicles the story of India’s first World Cup win in 1983. Ranveer will play Kapil Dev, whereas Deepika essays his wife Romi Bhatia Dev. Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in December 2018 at Lake Como, Italy.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
767
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
765
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
756
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
738
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
733
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
725
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
684
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
656
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
614
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
609
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top