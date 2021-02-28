“I swallowed my teeth” – Arn Anderson was shocked when MJF ridiculed the wheelchair-bound fan

Arn Anderson was shocked when MJF ridiculed the wheelchair bound fan in Starcast III. The AEW star is considered one of the best levers in wrestling.

Maxwell Jacob Freedman, better known to fans as MJF, is only 24 years old, but has already garnered a lot of attention from wrestling fans. He is notorious for not breaking the character not in front of him, which surprised Arn Anderson.

Read also: Rob van Dam names two people he wants to induct into the WWE Hall of Fame

While speaking on my own ARN The podcast, the wrestling legend revealed that he could not believe that MJF had been allowed to say to a wheelchair bound fan in Starcast III. Funny enough, this was the first time he had seen a wrestler.

Arn Anderson was shocked when MJF made fun of the wheelchair bound fan

“I was sitting in the same room when you were on your show at Starcast. Tony and I had the bus, Tully and I back from the stage, and that was next. MJF was next. And I never saw him. And he started raising questions, and I looked at him instinctively to the edge, eased to the edge, and snapped, I’ll never forget it! “ “I can’t believe he was given carte blanche to do it. Now listen, I’ve said some wrong things to people over the years, but when the kid climbed on the podium in a wheelchair, and he told MJF, ‘You how are you?’ And he looked at her and said, ‘better than you.’ I swallowed my teeth. It’s a baby in a wheelchair. And, wow! I think she says everything you should say. “

MJF recently joined Chris Jericho’s inner circle after defeating former AEW world champions. He went on to win his second Diamond Ring by defeating Orange Cassidy in December last year.

Click Here For more wrestling news