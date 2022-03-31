I-T Dept prepares to tax 30% profits made on cryptocurrency transactions

The Income Tax Department will be keeping a close eye on every transaction on crypto exchanges as the 30% ‘crypto tax’ proposed in the Union Budget comes into effect from tomorrow.

The tax officials have been given direction to do so by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), an apex body of the income tax department, officials told news agency YEARS.

A senior official of the Finance Ministry said, “Our officers will keep a close eye on the Cryptocurrency exchanges which are around 40 in number where transactions in major coins like Bitcoin, Etherium are going on.”

They further said that out of the 40 cryptocurrency exchanges, 10 are majorly dealing in the sale and purchase of cryptocurrencies and their turnover is between