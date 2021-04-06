“I talk to Kevin Durant every day”: James Wiseman reveals how the Nets star with Kyrie Irving is guiding him on his Warriors journey | The SportsRush

LATEST

"I talk to Kevin Durant every day": James Wiseman reveals how the Nets star with Kyrie Irving is guiding him on his Warriors journey

Golden State Warriors’ rookie James Wiseman reveals how Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have helped him grow into a better player

The Golden State Warriors are not having a great season. Having lost 7 of their last eight games, they’re barely hanging on to the final play-in spot. Things aren’t about to get any easier for them, as they return home to face the mighty Bucks.

However, even in all of this darkness, there are positive outtakes for the Dubs. Stephen Curry is back to performing at his MVP level again. The 33-year-old former 2x MVP has been averaging 29.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

Secondly, the Warriors’ lottery pick James Wiseman has been transitioning into a wonderful big man and has shown a lot of potential. He definitely needs a ton of reps to be a truly good player, but he has sky-high potential

James Wiseman shares how Kevin Durant has helped him grow

Wiseman recently sat down with ClutchPoints and was asked which veteran players from other teams have been giving him some much-needed advice. The first name in his mind was Kevin Durant. Wiseman shared how he had been in touch with KD since he was in high school, and how KD has helped him settle with the Warriors better.

“I talk to KD everyday,” Wiseman said. “We talk about the system, how he was able to fit into the system here. And he just gave me a lot of advice.”

The star rookie then went on to elaborate and share how Kyrie Irving and his advice have also been crucial in his player development.

“Kyrie Irving just told me in order to separate myself from my class I have to have the effort,” Wiseman said. “And just keep putting in the work. Just keep putting in more minutes and more hours into my craft. Just work hard everyday .”

While the advice may not seem like much, but for a rookie, these words mean a lot, especially when they come from players of such caliber. The Dubs hope that Wiseman keeps growing and improving. With Klay back next season, there would be high hopes from Wiseman then.

