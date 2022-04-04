“I tell stories”: avant-garde artist and pioneer Laurie Anderson on her unique work and life – 60 Minutes

Laurie Anderson is an artist whose work defies any simple description. She’s a pioneer of the avant-garde, but as we’ve learned, she doesn’t even begin to describe everything she creates.

His work is not sold in galleries. It is experienced by spectators who come to see his performances: singing, telling stories, and playing the violin strangely of his own invention.

She won a Grammy for a chamber music album about Hurricane Sandy and remains one of America’s most unusual and visionary artists. A major exhibition of her work is on display at the Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum in Washington, DC ladies and gentlemen, Laurie Anderson.

She plays electronic drums on her body and electric violins that sing and roar. For nearly five decades now, she has blended beautiful…