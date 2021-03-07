“I think he has the same ability” – Eric Bischoff has named the AEW star that he thinks could become the next John Cena game.

Eric Bischoff has named the AEW star that he thinks he can become the next John Cena in the sense that he has the ability and ability to cross-sell the business.

Wrestling peaked at Attitude Era with Rock and Stone Cold. After his exit, the WWE was rebuilt on John Cena’s shoulders. A 16-time world champion, the company carried on its back for more than a decade and played a key role in their growth.

According to Eric Bischof, Cena was a star not only in the wrestling community but also outside of it. He claimed that he moved the business and WWE used him to connect with fans who would not otherwise be associated with the wrestling show.

Speaking on It’s Our House Podcast, Eric Bischoff was asked which wrestler he believed would surpass the business. Bischoff first cited the example of such a star in John Cena, then claimed that he saw similar potential in Cody Rhodes of AEW.

“I think when you talk about someone who has the ability to cross the business, it means a big star inside the wrestling business, or at least one star outside the wrestling business. Ho. In this way John Cena became a big star. Because everywhere you’ll see John Cena, including WWE, but outside of WWE. He became that.

“WWE was promoting outside the choir. And they connected with people that they were not connected to a wrestling show just by using John Cena because they had the ability and ability to transact business in that regard. I think Cody Rhodes has the same ability. “

Cody made his wrestling debut with WWE. He joined her development in 2006 and made her Raw debut a year later. He has won tag titles with her on several occasions and even won intercontinental titles twice. By 2016 he asked WWE for his release and left for independents.

Cody’s career has been growing since then. He won the Ring of Honor Tech Championship and the IWGP United States Championship before making AEW with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks; Where he became the Ennagral TNT Champion.

Cody’s stock in the wrestling industry is growing at a steady pace day by day. However, he is still some distance from where Cena eventually ended.

