“I think I underestimated how much the virus would hit me” – Lance Stroke on COVID-19. sport

"I think I underestimated how much the virus would hit me" – Lance Stroke on COVID-19.

“I think I underestimated how much the virus would hit me” – Lance Stroke acknowledges his ignorance concerning COVID-19.

Lance Stroke was one of the few drivers who was positively diagnosed with the virus during the 2020 Formula 1 season, and had to miss the race in Germany because of it.

A few months later, he admitted that he took the results of the virus lightly, as it was followed by a series of other physical effects brought on by the virus.

The launch of the Aston Martin AMR21 stated, “COVID knocked me out of the German Grand Prix, and perhaps it impressed me enough for two Grand Prix.”

“No energy in the best place just physically, and mentally. I think I underestimated how heavy the virus would hit me and I struggled physically in those races. “

We missed many points

In addition to him, his own teammate Sergio Perez was diagnosed with the virus a few weeks ago during the British Grand Prix. Therefore, a passive Nico Hulkenberg had to replace him On both occasions.

Although he gave his best, he had to pay points for undesirable results, moreover, in one of the three races he had to run, he had to retire before the race started due to technical failure.

“After that rough patch, I was back in form in Turkey, so I started withdrawing my form,” he said. “But we lost a lot of Tech Championship points, and certainly that experience has a lot to learn.

“On a positive note, we strengthened the season a lot, but I think the competition was very strong towards the end of the year. Not the same as the start of the season, where we were often cruising at the fourth and fifth position with both cars, sometimes even better than that. “

“The game changed, the competition between the teams, and I think it is going to be a very competitive midfield once again. We must turn our heads down and work. “

