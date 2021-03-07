“I think I’ll never get out of his shadow” – Carlos Sainz on Carlos Sainz. | sport

LATEST

"I think I'll never get out of his shadow" – Carlos Sainz on Carlos Sainz.

“I guess I’ll never get out of his shadow” – Carlos Sainz on his father, who was a highly rated rally driver unlike his son, who is in F1.

With each passing year, Carlos Sainz Reaching new heights in Formula 1, his move to Ferrari recently. However, he still thinks he has not eclipsed his father, who was also in the world of motorsport.

Although his father was not in F1, he was a highly ranked and successful rally driver winning two world championships. In comparison, Sainz is still covering his feet in the game.

“No, no. Not yet,” he replies Motorsport When asked if, like the Ferrari driver, he is already a legend like his father. “I think I will never get out of his shadow. He had a completely different career than mine.”

“I haven’t made it yet, even if that is my goal,” says his son. “But I’m still a long way from that.” Because the Spaniard is still waiting for his first win, even though he had a pass at Monza last year. “

Carlos Sainz Jr. was a pioneer

Praising his father, he highlighted his father’s career at the Tech Rally Championship. Thus, he thinks that beating his father is impossible.

“He was a pioneer, a special driver and then brought many changes to the Tech Rally Championship, even though I am now part of Ferrari and have achieved one of my biggest dreams, if not the greatest.

“He has two world championships, three Dakar wins and this entire career. Which would make it difficult for me to catch up. It’s impossible to beat him, I think. “

In his current experience in F1, Sainz has never been part of the top teams to give him a shot at the world title, and Ferrari is the biggest step forward in his career.

