“I think it would be foolish for us not to worry about those people” – Aston Martin game on midsight fight

“I think it would be worrying for us not to worry about the people behind us” – Aston Martin on threats from Ferrari, McLaren and Alpine.

Mercedes’ dominance and the unwavering pursuit of Red Bull’s relentless pursuit have left Formula 1 in a two-horse race, while the rest, at least since 2020, are dying for P3 at the table, the title. to claim. The best of the rest.

Aston Martin With his recent investments and the perceived support he received from his colleagues, the place is being seen as a favorite to take over.

Last year, Aston Martin (then Racing Point) battled against McLaren until the last race of the season, but later occupied that position. This year, competition for the same venue is even more intense, as explained by Ottmar Szfner.

“I think it would be worrying for us not to worry about those people and just look ahead of us,” Motorspotry week. “I think we have to do a good job.

“Midfield is ever growing in competition, and it is becoming a lot more difficult. I can’t see Ferrari in sixth place forever, so it will be difficult to beat them this year and beyond.

“McLaren beat us to third place last year; They will be difficult. Renault [Alpine] They may also have the power of the producer behind them. Won’t be easy with them [Fernando] Alonso, coming as a two-time world champion.

“So it will be very difficult, it will be difficult for us to finish at the top of that midfield. It will not be easy.”

Should narrow the gap against the front

With a cliche mentality, Aston Martin has also decided to narrow the gap against the top 2- Mercedes and Red Bull. Ferrari and McLaren also share the same viewpoint.

“At the same time, we want to see those who finish ahead of us and get close to them, Mercedes and Red Bull,” he said. “We want to get closer with them too.

“So this task is great, but we are up for the challenge, and we will work hard to achieve it and do the best we can.”