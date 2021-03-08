“I think the person who broke it needs to be a full-time artist” – Ric Flair discusses who should break the 16-time world champion record? sport

Ric Flair discusses who should break the 16-time world champion record. He won his world titles in three different promotions.

Based on sources, Ric Flair has won 16 to 25 world championships. While Flair has already claimed the number of 21, WWE ranked him as a 16-time Tech Champion (8-time NWA Tech Heavyweight Champion, 6-time WCW Tech Heavyweight Champion, and two-time WWE (erstwhile WWF Champion)). Is recognized in

Read also: Fan footage shows the crowd being stirred up and reacted angrily to the anticlimatic ending AEW Revolution 2021

The closest person to defeat him is John Cena, who also rules 16 world titles. Flair is not opposed to Cena’s idea of ​​overtaking him one day. However, he believes the record should be broken by a full-timer and made public his desire to see it to his daughter Charlotte Flair or Evolution Stablate Randy Orton.

“I think every record is broken, number one” Flair told Wrestling Inc. “I can’t be the producer, I think the world of both of them. To be honest with you, I would like to see my daughter break it. Randy Orton has also expressed emotion for me. Who knows? This is ridiculous because I would love to see Randy do it.

“John, I certainly wouldn’t resist breaking John, but I think the person who breaks it needs to be a full-time artist, just because I think it’s better for the company, not it. Who matters who I am. I got all 16 of them in 20 years. It’s hard to imagine, but I can see John, Randy or Charlett doing it.

Flair stated that one must be healthy and in great shape to break the record. He claimed that Orton was the first to classify Cena and Charlotte as physical specimens that were second to none.

“You need to be in good health and be able to stay in great shape. You can not take the day off. Randy suffered some injuries that caused him to return. They have shoulders for him. There was a time, I think, where he was a career threat, his shoulder, but he has been great. He is healthy. He takes good care of himself, and John, of course, is a physical specimen, none other than the other. I think of Ashley.

As previously mentioned, Cena has 16 world titles in the WWE. However, he rarely made an appearance in WWE outside of the WrestleMania season. He has also said that he will not be in this year’s wrestling. Which leaves Orton closest to breaking the record.

The Viper is keenly on 14 Rajas and seems to be far from slowing down anytime soon. Charlett also has 16 singles titles to his name and possibly a chance to appear in 10 singles championships at WrestleMania 37.

