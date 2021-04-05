LATEST

“I think we will lose a race or two”– McLaren boss on second COVID-19 scare | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
"I think we will lose a race or two"– McLaren boss on second COVID-19 scare

“I think we will lose a race or two”– McLaren boss Zak Brown predicts that the new wave of COVID-19 will be fatal to the schedule.

Formula 1 in 2021 released its longest-ever schedule of 23 races while dismissing the fact that the COVID-19 virus will still exist. Last year, it still managed to pull off 17 races in a few months, but the addition of six more traces is a huge task.

Europe alone organized 14 out of 17 races, and this year, it will have more regions to cover. Thus, Zak Brown from McLaren thinks that it will lead to cancellation for a race or two.

“We think there’s going to be an impact; the calendar has already been changed once,” said Brown at the Bahrain Grand Prix. “I think the sport did an awesome job getting 17 races in half a year. It’s great we started in March.”

“I think we will lose a race or two. Not long ago, as you all know, the [Formula 1] calendar was 15, 16, 17 or 18 races, so I think if we can get in 20 races over a normal calendar season, that is a complete Formula 1 schedule.”

“I think we’ll have to see how things and vaccines roll out over the course of the year and see which countries may or may not be impacted. I’m confident we’ll get in 20 races through a March to December timeframe.”

Maybe the world is prepared.

Even with the new spike of viruses, the solution to the problem is there, as the vaccinations drive across the world has been implemented, and at this rate, in a few months, the world could attain the required immunity.

While the cases are growing, the world knows the virus better than the last year, leading to fewer deaths and severe cases. Overall, the management experiences from 2020 make F1 more equipped to deal with the situation.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
692
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
688
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
681
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
679
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
666
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
656
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
641
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
564
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
540
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
540
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top