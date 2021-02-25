“I think we’ll just have to wait” – Max Verstappen wants to avoid judging RB16B until Bahrain, the game.

“I think we’ll just have to wait” – Max Verstappen thinks it’s too early to conclude, as Red Bull is testing on demo tires ahead of Bahrain.

Red Bull recently released their car for 2021, and soon Sergio Perez went out for a run at Silverstone with the RB15, and on Wednesday, Max Verstappen and his new partner gave the all-new RB16B a brief run.

Speaking for many stores including Resfan, The Dutchman refrains from giving his decision on this car, as he feels it is a small sample size and tires are not commonly used.

“We drive on demo tires, so will never feel how it looks on real tires,” Verstepen told media today, including Racefan. “I don’t really base a lot of my findings on this short run. You take the car out and run some laps.

“I found it a little bit normal. I think we will have to wait and see what is happening in Bahrain after having the proper tires under the car. This is a bit of a carry over from last year for all teams. “I don’t think it will be a completely different car anyway.

“As long as it is fast, it is the most important, whether it will appear in pink, purple or any other color or shape that does not matter. Even if it is the oddest shape on the car, and it is fast , I am happy with it. “

Mercedes is still prominent.

Despite Red Bull closing the gap against Mercedes by the end of 2020, Verstappen feels the reigning champions are favorites even if they have taken a hit on the floor.

“At the end of the season, Mercedes stopped developing that car whenever – June, July – because you couldn’t really see a lot of updates. We just kept learning. We know that with that car our There were some issues, and we wanted to rectify it. “

“Also, knowing that the regulations won’t change that much – the floor has changed a bit, of course, but in general, the cars have remained very similar to us – it was important for us to just get to the top.”

Let’s see if we made it even better and better this year, and hopefully it’s more competitive than Mercedes. People always talked about the back end saying that she is very twitchy. “I think it’s just the general grip that we still lack.”

“But even then we were a little less in power. We know that it is no secret; You can see it. So we did a lot of work with Honda, of course, even in winter. “

“It all looks promising, but it is no longer meant to publicize everything.” First of all, it is important to go on track in Bahrain and try to do the best amount of learning to optimize everything we do on the car and engine. “