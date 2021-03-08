LATEST

“I think you can already see that this is an incredibly successful car” – Sebastian Vettel on AMR 21 | sport

“I think you can already see that this is an incredibly successful car” – Sebastian Vettel is confident about the new Aston Martin’s AMR21.

Sebastian Vettel is set to debut for Aston Martin in the final week of March, and so far, he has only talked about How positive has he been feeling lately with Aston Martin.

Now, he claims that Aston Martin’s latest product, the AMR21, is an incredible car, as he laid his hands on it during a filming session at Silverstone last Friday.

“I think the car looks awesome”, Wittel said in an interview with Germany Rtl. “Unfortunately, the look is not rewarding. We have to fight hard for the points, but I think you can already see that it is incredibly successful.

“Of course, we still have to prove ourselves on the track and show that we have the ability to continue the attack in the future. At the moment, it is difficult to set goals, but we will try to deliver everything from the beginning.

Tough to defeat the top 2

Vettel has clarified that Aston Martin will expect a P3 in 2021, as his recent interpretation suggests they are both untouchable for the rest of the grid.

“I think the favorite role is shared between Mercedes and the first challenger Red Bull Racing. But if we are behind them, it will be a big step for us.”

Therefore, Vettel hopes to compete with some pods from the 23 races to be held in 2021 and a P3 position at the table will satisfy him.

The main rivals this season are Ferrari, McLaren and Alpine, and everyone in the league is tracking this season. Therefore, it remains how things are right for Aston Martin this year, with Vettel guiding him to success.

