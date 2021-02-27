ENTERTAINMENT

‘I Thought I Dead While Diverting For Avatar 2’ – TheMiracleTech

The iconic film, Titanic actress Kate Winslet, who truly imitated the character ‘Rose’ with authenticity, passion and life, shot her seven-minute underwater sequence for James Cameron’s long-awaited upcoming film Avatar 2 Shared horrific experience.

Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet has reportedly broken her breath-holding record on Tom Cruise’s film. Earlier, Tom was trained to breathe for 6 minutes while he was shooting the action-spy flick, “Mission: Impossible”.

“My first words were: ‘Am I dead?’ Yes, I thought I would die! ”She recalls her first words after coming out of the water, the whole incident has literally scared her to death. “God, this is just amazing. Your mind completely sinks. You can’t think of anything, you can’t make a list in your head, you’re just looking at the bubble beneath you,” Kate Winslet recalled his underwater experience.

Even her husband Ned Abel Smith trained with her and said, “She was very good at breathing as well. But she … blacked out.” Avatar 2 “to be released in December 2022 Wally and Winslet will play a character named Ronal. ” This American science fiction film is directed by James Cameron and produced by 20th-century studios. This is the second film in the Avatar franchise after Avatar (2009).

