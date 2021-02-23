“I told everyone there was no fire in the cockpit” – Romain Grosgen on the shocking crash revelation. sport

“I told everyone there was no fire in the cockpit” – Romain Grosjean managed to file things about his Bahrain GP crash with images.

Romain Grosgen defeated Death when he managed to jump out of his firing ball Haas. It was indeed a miracle, but at the same time, a painful experience for the French race driver.

In a recent interview with Motorsport-total, Grosgen revealed his version of the comments he made and then surprised him by saying that there were other shocking discoveries from the accident that did not hit him back then, but now reveal him again in his subconscious mind.

“I told everyone there was no fire in the cockpit. Then I saw images from the onboard camera that have not yet been made public. Fire is everywhere, ”he said.

“Just. My brain feels that this information has been suppressed, according to the motto: What does it change? Nothing immediately. “

Voices in his head

Grosjean then reveals that he sometimes manages to recall the smell of carbon that he had not registered back then, and the horrifying sound of the fire also haunts him at times.

“Two weeks after the accident, however, I suddenly heard a fire noise in my ears again. “The noise is very loud, like opening a window on a highway. The air flow in the car is similar to fire. “

“Suddenly, this [smell of burning carbon] Been there again. It only occurred retrospectively. At the time of the accident, it was not important [for the body]. “

“What difference does it make whether I smell carbon fiber fire or not?” My mind has been absorbed in all this information but only saved it. This information was recently revealed. “

Grosgen recently credited Jules Bianchi for his existence, As his supreme life sacrifice forced the FIA ​​to extend the security protocol to F1.