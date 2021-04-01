“I wanna create the largest, most monumental moments that sports entertainment can hold” – Roman Reigns on if he will ever face the Rock | The SportsRush

“I wanna create the largest, most monumental moments that sports entertainment can hold” – Roman Reigns on if he will ever face the Rock in WWE.

Roman Reigns is arguably in the middle of his best run in the WWE. He is on course to main event Wrestlemania as the Universal Champion against Daniel Bryan and Edge. However, at one point he was rumored to be penciled in for an even bigger match. One against his cousin, The Rock.

Unfortunately, that did not pan out and despite the WWE, Paul Heyman, Reigns and even the Rock teasing a match up, nothing ever came of it. In a recent interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Reigns did speak about the possibility of fighting the Rock one day as long as that is what the audience wants to see.

Roman Reigns on if he will ever face the Rock

“I wanna create the largest, most monumental moments that sports entertainment can hold. So if that involves him in the picture, then absolutely. And it all comes back and I think he would agree to this, it all comes back to the audience. What do our fans wanna see? What’s gonna entertain? What’s gonna create that escapism where they feel like this is real. Those are the moments I wanna create.”

Fan demand for the match should not be a problem. With nicknames such as Tribal Chief and the Head of the Table, it is somewhat obvious where their storyline will head towards. Considering the amazing work they did with other cousin Jey Uso last year, fans are salivating at what the WWE will do if and when the two do go head to head at Wrestlemania someday.

