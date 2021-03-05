“I want to get into the NBA before Michael Jordan gets old.”: How did Kobe Bryant know he wanted to be a high-school senior for the future and his NBA career. sport

When high-school senior Kobe Bryant revealed his future plans, which included Michael Jordan, Seth Davis.

Seth Davis is currently one of the biggest names in sports media. He is a writer for Athletic, covers men’s basketball on CBS, and is a former Sports Illustrated writer. However, his success also included many days as a beat writer.

The day after graduating from college, Davis landed a dream job with Sports Illustrated. Subsequently, in the pre-digital media era, publishing was not as easy as it is today.

Seth was always looking for a story that could make his name and publish it. When Kevin Garnett made the leap from high school to the NBA, he introduced a story that produced a list of all high school players who could follow suit. This was when Seth Davis sat down with a young Kobe Bryant.

Kobe Bryant knew what he wanted, right from his time in high-school

Her search for Seth Davis and rising high school stars landed her with a rising star at Lower Marion High School in Pennsylvania. Kobe averaged 30.8 points, 12 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.8 blocked shots in his senior year.

Even as a senior in high school, Kobe swagger a lot from him. In a telephonic interview with Seth Davis, Kobe Confirmed He was hoping to make the leap from high school to the pros.

The biggest reason behind the same? Davis recalls and says, “Kobe confirmed that he was really looking forward to making the same leap for the pros because ‘I want to get into the NBA before Michael Jordan gets too old.”

Mamba made his place in the league and certainly played Michael Jordan there. Kobe developed a strong bond with Jordan and passed on like brothers. In his 20 years in the league, Kobe won 5 championships, and told the world about his Mamba mentality and became an inspiration to many.

Even though Kobe is no longer with us, his maternal uncle mentality and his lessons will guide him for years to come.