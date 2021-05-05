ENTERTAINMENT

I want to play different types of role so that my fans get a variety, Vivian Dsena

From playing a vampire in “Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani” to a superstar in “Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon”, Vivian Dsena has portrayed both hero and anti-hero characters beautifully on-screen. The actor says he doesn’t want to stick to the same kind of role and wants to give his audience a new variety with every show.

“I definitely want my next role to be different from the previous one. That’s the whole idea. A senior from the industry once said to me that my shows become a hit because I don’t do the same thing. In the last twelve years I have played different characters and people got different flavors and different shades of me. My formula is to play different types of role so that my fans get a variety, ” Vivian said.

He also emphasised that an actor learns with every new show and every new character. When asked if there is any character he thinks he could have performed in a better way, he said, “If I was asked to do it today, I think I would have done a far better job in playing Abhay Raichand in ‘Pyaar Kii Ek Kahaani’.”

The actor has also been part of shows like “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8” and “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7”. He says he is learnig new things everyday and is in a competition with himself.

“Whenever people ask me like who you compete with, my answer is that I compete with myself because, for me, my fight is with myself, where I was and where I am and where I will be, it all depends. I don’t consider myself a perfectionist in any area. In fact my fans and viewers, they call me the king of romance. But I don’t want all these things go get to my head, it has already happened once and I don’t want it to happen again. I just qantbto learn new things everyday and grow as an actor,” he said.

Vivian was last seen on the silver screen in Colors TV’s social drama “Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki”.

