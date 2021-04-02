“I want to see more women on this show”- Carmella draws attention to Wrestlemania only featuring two women’s matches on the card | The SportsRush

Carmella draws attention to Wrestlemania only featuring two women’s matches on the card. Both matches are for the Women’s Championships.

Like last year, this year’s Wrestlemania will take place over two nights. This means there should be quite a number of matches to fill up two nights of wrestling. Despite this however, only two women’s matches have been finalised by the WWE so far.

Both of the announced matches are for the respective women’s championships on RAW and SmackDown. Carmella, spoke about the lack of women’s matches on WWE The Bump. She even broke character and admitted that she was excited to see Sasha Banks take on Bianca Belair but asked for women on the show even if it wasn’t her.

“As of right now there’s only two women’s matches announced. I want there to be another women’s matches. I think there should be more women on the show. The women are where it’s at. We are taking over.

“As happy as I am for Asuka and Rhea and Bianca and Sasha; I’m very excited for Sasha and Bianca. But I just, I feel there should be more women involved. We’ve worked very hard. And we didn’t come just to only come this far. Even if it’s not myself. I’d love to be involved in WrestleMania. But either way, I want to see more women on this show.”

There are rumors of two more women’s matches to be added on thecard. A multiwomen tag team match has been speculated to take place on Night 1 of Wrestlemania. The winner will reportedly take on Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the Women’s tag team championships but nothing has been announced so far.

