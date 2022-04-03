I want Xanax and cyanide after watching MAFS reunion

we made it MAFS Reunion dinner. Great! Let’s see who’s already broke, or at least if the rumors we’ve been hearing have merit.

Well, the question has been answered on everyone’s lips: It’s been six weeks since the last vows.

celineBack, saying that she learned things about herself from this experiment that were 100% essential. baby ali He seems to have matured now and doesn’t showy. Shame he’s still a beast:

baby seal (aka Mitch)! He has grown many mustaches on his face which makes me proud. I am also proud that he is full of remorse after being seriously disappointed @badgalella,

This is exactly what we want from every ex – for them to know how much they messed up. But did…