“I was always motivated by people that say you can’t do it”: Tom Brady revealed what motivated him after leaving the New England Patriots. | The SportsRush

Tom Brady has achieved it all in his career, on the path to being the undisputed greatest player of all time. But even in year 21 of his NFL career, he is as motivated as he was in his first practice session. And he recently revealed his latest source of motivation and it couldn’t be more Brady-esque.

In 20 years at New England, Brady cemented his legacy as the GOAT. He won 6 Super Bowls, went to 9 of them, and was named league MVP 3 times. But even after 17 AFC East titles and 4 Super Bowl MVPs, people were still questioning Brady’s greatness after the 2019 season.

Tom Brady revealed that he draws inspiration from his doubters.

While speaking about his first year with the Buccaneers on Good Morning America, Brady revealed that the idea of people doubting his ability to succeed on a new team motivated him.

“I was always kind of motivated by people that say ‘you can’t do it.’ You know, ‘you’re not good enough, you’re not fast enough, not big enough, you’re not good enough arm,’” Brady told “GMA.” “I’ve had a body of work over a period of time, so you know, you just say, hey [and] quickly you forget.”

He continued,”I think that’s a great part about football. It’s not really about what you did last year, it’s kind of what you’re going to do this year, so for me it was what I was going to do for the Bucs last year. I still feel that way.”

While his doubters were betting on his downfall, 43-year-old Brady let his performance talk in 2020. He threw for 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Not to mention his historic 7th Super Bowl ring and another Super Bowl MVP.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look primed for another Super Bowl run. The Bucs are bringing back all 22 Super Bowl starters and are favourites to come out the NFC. 2020 proves one thing.. in the battle between Father time vs Brady, Brady is still undefeated.

