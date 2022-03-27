“I was going 270 km/h when I hit this wall”

Back in the paddock in Jeddah, Mick Schumacher is fine, but he will not take part in tonight’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. In qualifying on Saturday, the driver Haas Got off track violently in Q2 at very high speed. She was looked after by emergency services and then taken to hospital for examination as a precaution, she did not suffer any injuries. His team, on the other hand, has opted not to rebuild their car for this Sunday, specifically preserving parts for the Australian Grand Prix.

If he had the equipment, the German driver assured that he could race today. “I’m ready, I’m ready to run”He gives assurance. “It’s just parts management, you have to watch and make sure you can run in Melbourne. Years. So I thought it would be complicated, but I was hoping…