“I was nervous to talk to LeBron James in my first All-Star Game”: Kevin Durant admitted how he came first as a star while facing the reign of MVP? sport

Kevin Durant admits that he was nervous about talking to LeBron James at the celebration during the 2010 NBA All-Star Game..

Lebron james And Kevin Durant Has been a symbol of greatness during his career. ‘Which player is better?’ NBA has become a common debate in the community. But the answer to how similar they are in terms of skill and overall ability is still inconclusive.

But while he is a seasoned veteran, there was a time when Kevin Durant was not in the same category as LeBron James. He was just a young, but extremely talented player, while Raja was close to the peak of his skills.

Also read: Michael Jordan outlined his team’s Rookie of the Year contender

While both were with TNT ahead of the All-Star Draft, Kevin Durant spoke with LeBron James about an interesting story. Let’s dive right in.

Kevin Durant on talking to LeBron James during the 2010 All-Star Game

With LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Inside Crew having fun together, the theme of the 2010 All-Star Game came to the fore. It was Slim Reaper’s first year as a participant in the game, and so he was a bit wet behind the ears.

During the game, a clip was shown where LeBron James came to him and said it.

“God you look so good … your first all-star game, you get 180,000 and see you playing.”

As everyone smiled after the clip was over, Durant admitted that he was too nervous to talk to James.

“Yes, I mean, I was nervous to talk to Bron in that short sequence. But, it was fun for sure.”

Unfortunately, Kevin Durant is actually missing this upcoming All-Star Game due to a left hamstring strain. However, it is still an incredible game. And we can’t wait to see who claims victory at the end of the game.

See the first round of 2021 #NBAAllStarDraft With team captain LeBron James and Kevin Durant! #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/6bVQEzyJDm – NBA (@NBA) March 5, 2021

Also read: LeBron James explains exactly why Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were selected in the All-Star Draft