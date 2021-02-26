LATEST

“I was racially humiliated by Utah Jazz fans for 13 years”: Rocket veteran Vernon Maxwell explains why he stops fans of this year’s league leaders? sport

Vernon Maxwell has possibly the shortest, yet entertaining beef on NBA Twitter with the Utah Jazz. Today he explained in the tweet why.

Racism is on the decline worldwide today, but at one time it was shameless and in-your-face. Cities like Boston and Salt Lake City had the worst offenders in all sports.

Boston giants like Bill Russell refused to retire their jerseys in front of Celtic fans because of the racism they faced in 13 seasons in the league. If the NBA’s most successful player ever was in such a situation, the others were not much better.

Also read: “Kevin Garnett Sets Culture Talking Culture”: Kevin Durant explains how the Celtics legend equated NBA opponents with his verbal skills.

Vernon Maxwell played in the league for 13 seasons. With the 47th pick in the 1988 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets, Maxwell played 7 seasons in H-Town.

Vernon Maxwell has a fascinating reply to Jazz fans on Twitter

The Rockets had quite a few playoff battles in their time with Utah. For players like Maxwell, this meant visiting Salt Lake City and encountering some raucous, obnoxious racists in the stands.

Vern certainly got the short end of the stick, and his beef with jazz and his fans really has a basis. He posted another sensational roast of the Jazz and his fans for his position as the league’s leaders.

Also read: “Call Zion Williamson more dishonest!”: Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy badly slams NBA referee for advancing his All-Star

Earlier, he was asked why he likes jazz fans so much, to which he replied:

“You like to farm Utah animals, call Yale Livin on my head for free and it’s true.” Every time I played there for 13 seasons I was humiliated, called racial slurs. Threats remain my children. So yes rent free. It is the world’s worst place to play. “

Overall, you think he is justified in trolling a fanbase that was so vitriolic to him during his playing days.

