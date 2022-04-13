“I was shocked,” says Aakash Chopra about Chennai Super Kings’ decision not to change their lineup

According to Aakash Chopra, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) did not change their lineup for the IPL 2022 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore last night.

CSK, who lost their first four games in the current edition of the Indian Premier League, have chosen to field the same XI that faced Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match. This strategy worked as they beat RCB by 23 runs for their first win of the competition.

The decision of Super Kings to continue with the lineup of their last match took Aakash Chopra by surprise. They said, “

“There was no change in Chennai. I was shocked because I expected them to make some adjustments. After all, they have not been able to win four matches in a row. They changed their way of playing, no…